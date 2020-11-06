Oprah Reveals Her 2020 Favourite Things, From Beauty Products To Cookware

Oprah Winfrey is sharing her list of the best products to buy in 2020.

Just in time for the holiday season, the TV personality announced this year’s “Oprah’s Favorite Things”.

Revealed in a new page on Amazon, the list includes a wide range of products, from cosmetics and clothing to cookware and electronics.

Each item also includes a short review from Winfrey, so fans can better understand the recommendations.

“Slippers are the new shoes! And these fuzzy finds have soles sturdy enough to withstand an outing to the mailbox,” she writes of the Twelve AM Co. fluffy slippers.

Giving her take on the spicy Rockin J R Ranch jams, Winfrey writes, “I delight in all things spicy, even jams. Strawberry jalapeño and peach-raspberry habanero are perfect for people who like a hot breakfast, and that means Stedman and me!”

Winfrey has been releasing her annual list of holiday shopping items since the ’90s on “The Oprah Winfrey Show”.