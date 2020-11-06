Niall Horan Slams U.K. Government For Failing To Support Live Music During Pandemic

Niall Horan is taking the British government to task for ignoring the plight of those who earn a living via live music now that the entire concert industry has ground to a halt due to the worldwide pandemic.

In an interview with news.com.au, the One Direction singer discusses the cancellation of his world tour, which was to have kicked off in the spring but was instead cancelled indefinitely.

While the loss of all that performing income is certainly hitting him hard, he says his real concern lies with the 35 members of his touring crew — musicians, tour manager, security, technical crew, etc. — who also no longer have incomes. Include drivers, stage riggers, merchandise vendors, food-and-beverage staff at the venues, ushers, and more, and that adds up to a lot of people out of work and suffering financially.

While many artists have rescheduled tour dates for next spring, Horan cancelled his tour outright.

“A lot of people were rescheduling but I don’t feel it’s right. If you’re a mum with three kids and you bring them to the show, if it’s 50 quid a ticket, that’s 200 quid for tickets alone, plus petrol to get there, parking outside the stadium, the T-shirts, the drinks and before you know it, you’ve spent 500, 600 quid on one gig,” he says. “I just thought they’re gonna need that 200 quid at some point.”

Horan also believes it’s unlikely that the world will have gone back to normal by then.

“I can’t even go into the pub with six people, I don’t think we’re gonna be able to go to a venue with 20,000,” he explains. “It’s harsh and it sounds horrific but none of us ever thought we would be having conversations like this. And if there’s anyone who would love to go to a live gig, it’s me, but I just can’t see it happening for a while so I think it was only fair.”

To aid the situation, Horan is performing at a special benefit concert at London’s Royal Albert Hall, with the livestreamed event raising money to pay the members of his touring crew.

As Horan points out, the “hardest part” of informing his team he was cancelling his tour was knowing “that the governments were not going to help.”

He slammed the British government for its refusal to address the economic devastation resulting from the entire live-music industry put on hold.

“It’s madness,” says Horan. “They don’t mind taking those people’s tax money next year when we get back to normal but these self-employed people couldn’t get support [from government packages]. Live music is a multi-billion dollar industry and the engine room of that has been completely left behind, which has been the most frustrating part.”