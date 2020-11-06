Bebe Rexha Slams Plastic Surgery Comments: ‘I’ve Never Touched My Body’

Bebe Rexha has no time for the body shamers.

The “Meant To Be” songstress, 31, took to Instagram on Friday to slam rude comments and shut down rumours that she got plastic surgery.

She addressed the comments after photos were released of Rexha wearing a black one-piece Versace swimsuit at a beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The singer was on vacation at the time with her boyfriend Keyan Safyari.

“Okay, so I went to Mexico with my boyfriend and paparazzi posted some pictures of me and I want to show you what I really look like,” she said on her Instagram story, wearing the same bathing suit. “I’ve definitely got thighs, I got a**. But here’s what I f**king look like in my bathing suit…here’s my body, no filters, okay. I got a**, I got thighs, okay, but not those nasty a** pictures they posted, what the f**k.”

“It’s just really hard,” she continued. “Because I find it hard to love myself sometimes. And when you see yourself looking like s**t, it’s like, yes, I got stretch marks, let me show you. I got stretch marks, I got cellulite, all of the above. But I don’t do surgery, I’ve never touched my body, never done lipo[suction], never done any of that.”

Rexha also said she is “trying to be healthy and respect what God gave me,” but “I like to eat and I also take medicine that makes it really hard for me to lose weight.”

She added, “I mean, look, I’m thick, okay? I’m a thick girl. That’s how I was born.”