Rachael Ray Says ‘There’s A Footprint Of A House Again’ In Effort To Rebuild Home After Fire

Rachael Ray and her husband John Cusimano are hard at work rebuilding their home.

The couple lost their house in a fire in August have given fans an update on their effort to build their home back from the ground up.

Plans are “well underway,” the couple said, though they added it will likely take nearly a year to finish.

“They took it all away and that was very hard,” Ray said. “We had to watch out the back window while we were making the show with you guys.”

“They took big burnt pieces of our house away … [for] two weeks almost,” Cusimano added.

“Then there was a giant rectangular hole in the ground that looked like the abyss,” Ray continued. “Now they’re doing the outside framing, so it looks like there’s a footprint of a house again which is great. But there won’t be a house finished there until probably next May.”