‘The Crown’ Star Emma Corrin Recalls ‘Terrifying And Weird’ Paparazzi Experience & Her Awkward First Fan Encounter

Emma Corrin may play Princess Diana on “The Crown” but when it comes to real life, people don’t always recognize her.

Corrin, who is set to make her debut on the hit Netflix show when season 4 premieres on November 15, appears on Friday’s “Graham Norton Show” alongside her co-star Josh O’Connor, who plays Prince Charles.

Discussing fan encounters, Corrin recalls of going to the theatre with Helena Bonham Carter, who plays Princess Margaret: “So many people came up to her and tapped her on the shoulder to say how much they loved her work, and of course nobody knew who I was.

“I then went to the theatre that evening with a friend and a person tapped me on the shoulder, and I thought, Oh my God, this is my moment, but she had only come over to tell me I had a label coming out of my jumper. It was so bad!”

Corrin also talks about getting attention from paparazzi, telling Norton: “I have been papped outside my house, and I never see the photographers. It is terrifying and weird.”

Diana died in a car crash at age 36 in Paris while reportedly being chased by paparazzi.

Corrin says of playing the much-loved royal: “She was so adored and because there is this sense from everyone almost of ownership, like they knew her, so I went into it with a huge sense of pressure.”

O’Connor adds of playing Prince Charles and whether he thinks the royal romance between him and Diana was a strange one, “Yes, sort of. I kind of went into it not knowing anything. Ultimately with many of those public marriages there are biased accounts, and you can never really get to the truth – that’s quite helpful because we are working in fiction.”