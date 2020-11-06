Comedian Fortune Feimster Left Jason Momoa Stranded In The Desert

In September, Jason Momoa took to social media to share his experience when his car broke down in the middle of the desert, leaving him and a friend stranded by the side of the road.

While driving on that same highway, Fortune Feimster came across Momoa’s stranded vehicle and kept right on driving.

Feimster, known for such TV series as “The Mindy Project” and her Netflix standup comedy special “Sweet & Salty”, appeared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and detailed what took place.

As Feimster explained, she and then-fiancée (now wife) Jacquelyn Smith were driving when she spotted “these two big mans on the side of the interstate, broken down. Middle of nowhere, there’s only like a prison and that’s it. And I see this super-buff dude, he’s got a man-bun, he’s shirtless, and he has these crazy black-and-white striped pants on. I’m like, ‘Did some hot guy escape from prison? What’s happening?'”

Feimster wasn’t able to see the shirtless man-bun dude’s face as they zoomed by, but as they drove she had an epiphany. “I turned to my partner and I’m like, ‘Man-bun, shirtless, ripped, crazy pants… I think that was Jason Momoa.'”

About a half-hour later, they stopped at a gas station and Feimster decided to check Momoa’s social media to see if it was indeed the “Aquaman” star who was stranded and sure enough, it was.

After she posted her findings on her own social media, “Every straight woman alive was like [shouting], ‘Why didn’t you stop?!'”

She added: “But, like, what am I gonna do for Jason Momoa? Like, spit in his gas tank and make his van start? I can’t help him out.”