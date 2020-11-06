Eboni K. Williams On Bringing Conversation Of Race Into ‘RHONY’: ‘It’s Already Happening’

Eboni K. Williams talks joining “The Real Housewives of New York City” and whether the conversation of race has come up on the show during an interview with SiriusXM’s Bevy Smith.

Williams discusses which “RHONY” cast member she’s bonded with the most, saying, “You know, I’ve, I’ve gone through it with Leah McSweeney.”

“Leah’s exactly who she is. She’s unapologetic about who she is. She acknowledges how the culture, our culture has influenced her career and her aesthetic and her, her lens. And she pays homage,” she continues. “She’s not trying to be a Black girl. And I really, really love that about Leah and yeah. And beyond that stuff and, and the age similarities, Leah and I share a lot of spiritual connection which has been very enjoyable to explore. So, you know, Leah and I have really started to develop a deep friendship really.”

Smith then moves on to race, asking whether Williams is willing to bring up the conversation on “RHONY” or whether she’s just going to wait for it to come to her.

The attorney and television host shares, “Well, you know, I don’t want to spill too much… honestly [I’ll] just start by saying this race is absolutely discussed, I think in responsible, but very authentic ways on this season, it’s already happening. You know, I don’t think, I mean, it’s already happening. Okay. I can tell you that much. We’re not, you know, we’re still very much in our filming process.”

Adding, “I believe it will continue to happen because it’s what you said. It’s unavoidable, it’s unavoidable. I mean, as a cast we, you know, just experienced this election, we’re still, I mean, we’re still very much in this election. We still don’t have an outcome.”

Smith interjects, “And there is definitely Trump supporters on that show,” to which Williams replies: “Absolutely. Absolutely. And people that weren’t sure they wanted to vote in this election period. So listen, it’s there, you know, I’m not one to bite my tongue or ignore the big elephant in the room. So I, it’s both Bevy when it’s brought to me to discuss, you know, I hold, no, as we say in the South, I cut no cards. Okay. No cut cards.”

“But listen, I’m also not the preachy type. You know this about me Bevy. I’m not, I’m not here to lecture you. I have two full time jobs. One is not to be professor to white women about Black America, but however, right. Cause that doesn’t pay,” Williams says.

“However what I am though is a human and somebody that thinks that God has blessed me with a particular temperament and skillset to engage in these dialogues, Bevy responsibly and authentically. And open-hearted… I don’t show that aspect of me. And that’s one reason, Bevy, that I wanted to do the show I’ve been, I’m being asked that a lot,” she continues.

Concluding, “Like why would somebody with, you know, a substantial career even want to do reality TV? Well, here’s the thing. That’d be people know me as a lawyer. People know me as a journalist. People know me as a broadcaster. People don’t know my heart. People don’t know me as a friend. People don’t know me as a lover. And I’m excited to share that, right? So I’m open-hearted with these ladies too. I’m not gonna take no bulls**t and I’m not going to play with them. But listen, when they show me, they want to grow, I’m open and so excited to support them in their growth.”