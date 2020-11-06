Brie Bella Shocks Sister Nikki While Offering To Breastfeed Her Son Matteo

Brie and Nikki Bella might be twins but there is one thing Nikki won’t do for her sister.

In a new preview for the upcoming season of “Total Bellas”, the sisters are sharing an inside look at simultaneous pregnancies and their super close births.

Brie welcomed her second child, son Buddy, with husband Daniel Bryan in July, just 24 hours after Nikki welcomed Matteo with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev. Brie and Daniel are also parents to daughter Birdie, 3.

In the sneak peek, Brie shocks her twin while asking if she’d ever let her breastfeed her newborn.

“Would you ever let me breastfeed Matteo?” Brie asked.

Nikki quickly responds, “No!” before Brie insists, “I’d let you breastfeed my baby!”

The new season of “Total Bellas” premieres Nov. 12.