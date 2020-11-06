Matthew Broderick Opens Up About His 23-Year Marriage To Sarah Jessica Parker

Matthew Broderick paid a virtual visit to SiriusXM’s Radio Andy, where he spoke with “Quarantined with Bruce” host Bruce Bozzi.

Among the topics discussed were “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” (of course), his breakthrough on Broadway in Harvey Fierstein’s “Torch Song Trilogy” and his marriage to “Sex and the City” star Sarah Jessica Parker, with the couple celebrating their 23rd anniversary this year.

Asked to share the secret of their marriage’s longevity, he replied, “I don’t know. I keep reading communication and she’s my best friend. Uh, any cliché you want?”

RELATED: Sarah Jessica Parker And Matthew Broderick Escort Their 18-Year-Old Son James As He Votes For The First Time

Added Broderick, “I don’t know the, the, the secret at all, but I, you know, but I’m very grateful and I love her and, it’s amazing. I mean, I can’t believe that it’s been that long. It doesn’t feel like it. And, uh, I can’t believe my son’s 18. I know.”

He also discussed what it’s been like to act opposite his wife for the first time ever in a revival of Neil Simon’s “Plaza Suite”, which was scheduled to begin previews on Broadway until the pandemic hit and shut down all live theatre.

RELATED: Sarah Jessica Parker And Matthew Broderick To Reunite On Broadway In Neil Simon Play

“And, you know, speaking of how talented my wife is, I should also say that getting to do this play, even though we only just did it in Boston for a little while, ‘Plaza Suite’, you know, she was so, so good in it,” he said.

“And I hadn’t really, had never acted with her onstage and had never really acted with her at all. And I was just reminded of how funny and smart and know what a great comic actor she is, or actor never mind the comic part. But, she just, she’s very good at it. So it’s, I hope everybody gets to see her do it,” added Broderick.