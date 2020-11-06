Scott Bakula And Chelsea Field Share How ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Will Address The Pandemic On ‘The Talk’

The new season of Global’s “NCIS: New Orleans” is almost here.

On Friday, co-stars and real-life husband and wife Scott Bakula and Chelsea Field appeared on Global’s “The Talk” to tease season 7 of the crime drama, which premieres Sunday, Nov. 8.

“Well, we thought, since New Orleans is such a big character in our show, that to skip it or ignore it wouldn’t be fair to the city or all the characters in our show,” Bakula said of how the new season will address the coronavirus pandemic.

“So we decided to jump back in, very near the beginning of the pandemic, and we dealt with how all of our characters were affected by the first few months of COVID,” he continued. “It’s intense, it’s very emotional, but there’s also something kind of cathartic about it.”

Bakula says CCH Pounder’s character Loretta Wade, the coroner on the show, will have to deal directly with the tragedy of the pandemic, while Necar Zadegan’s character Hannah Khoury will be stuck in Italy due to the lockdowns.

His own character, Special Agent Pride, was supposed to get married, but the pandemic forced the wedding to be postponed.

“All things that people are dealing with in the world, but it’s once-removed from reality, so I’m hoping the audience can sit and commiserate, and also kind of let go, because it’s not about them, it’s about somebody else,” Bakula added. “And we’re on the other side of that.”

Field, meanwhile, talks about becoming a series regular on the show for season 7 and being the love interest for her husband’s character.

“Well, playing his love interest, that’s a stretch,” she joked. “But it’s great. I love it. I’m spending more time down here. I furnished an apartment with all of our stuff so we’re both more comfortable. He’s not flying home every weekend, which he did for six years.”

She added, “I’m having a great time.”

Bakula and Field also got roped into a game of “Couples Confession Session” with the hosts of “The Talk”, answering questions like, “Who is more like to admit the are wrong?” and, “Who is the worst at keeping secrets?”

Tune-in to the season 7 premiere of “NCIS: New Orleans” on Sunday, Nov. 8 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on Global, and catch new episodes weekly every Sunday night.