Zach Braff Loved Girlfriend Florence Pugh’s ‘Intelligent And Articulate’ Defence Of Their Relationship

Zach Braff was impressed with his girlfriend Florence Pugh’s clapback to the criticism surrounding their relationship.

The “Scrubs” alum, 45, is featured in Mr. Porter‘s December issue where he opened up about Pugh, 24, and starring next to Robert De Niro in the upcoming comedy, “The Comeback Trail”.

When asked why Braff didn’t speak to the criticism of his and Pugh’s 21-year age gap, he explained, “She literally sat down hit record on her phone. I thought: how could I possibly follow anything as intelligent and articulate as that?”

He added, “So, I chose not to.”

At the time, Pugh slammed remarks telling her Instagram followers, “I’ve always found it funny, how I can be good enough for people to watch my work and support my work and pay for tickets and I’m old enough to be an adult and pay taxes but I’m not old enough to know who I should and should not have sex with… I’m 24 and I can’t choose who I love.”

Braff also opened up about starring with De Niro, revealing Director George Gallo handpicked the “Wish I Was Here” star.

“I don’t mind being typecast as the wide-eyed funny guy, I would never cast myself as, like, the heavy. I couldn’t believe that I got it. I guess he’d [Gallo] seen some of my work: ‘Garden State’ probably and maybe some ‘Scrubs’. And he said, ‘I need someone who’s not going to be intimidated by Bob because Bob is such a big presence,” he said.

Braff’s issue of Mr. Porter hits newsstands Nov. 9.