Rapper King Von Killed In Atlanta Shooting

Up-and-coming rapper King Von, 26, is dead after a late-night shootout in Atlanta that left three dead and several more injured.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has confirmed it has opened an investigation into the incident, which took place at approximately 4 a.m. outside Atlanta’s Monaco Hookah Lounge.

In a press release GBI said: “The preliminary investigation indicates that Dayvon Bennett, aka King Von, and a group of men left the Opium Nightclub and went to the Monaco Hookah Lounge on 255 Trinity Avenue. Once there, two men approached the group in the parking lot, and the two groups of men started to argue with each other. The argument quickly escalated to gunfire between the two groups.”

At that point, several Atlanta PD officers (both on- and off-duty) responded, firing shots at two locations, and “six men were shot during the group altercation and officer encounter. Bennett and two men died as a result of their injuries, and three were injured and are being treated at a hospital.”

The @EMPIRE team releases a statement on the death of King Von. "He was a loving father, dedicated member of his community and an amazing talent that just started to scratch the surface of his boundless potential."https://t.co/DfooH7K54Z — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) November 6, 2020

No officers were injured; the investigation is said to be ongoing.

“It is our understanding Dayvon Bennett, a.k.a. King Von, was shot and killed during this morning’s shooting,” the Atlanta Police Department said in a statement to People. “Additionally, Mr. Bennett was not located at the scene, but arrived at a hospital shortly after the shooting, via private vehicle. The investigation into this incident remains open and very active.”

The two detainees are expected to be charged.

“It’s with great sadness that I have to confirm that King Von has passed away,” wrote DJ Akadamiks on Twitter. “I spoke with his manager who luckily has survived being shot and is currently recovering in the hospital. However, Von’s manager did confirm that Von was shot and did not make it.”

It’s with great sadness that I have to confirm that King Von has passed away. I spoke with his manager who luckily has survived being shot and is currently recovering in the hospital. However, Von manager did confirm that Von was shot and did not make it. 😢 RIP King Von — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) November 6, 2020

Chance the Rapper and Grant Rindner were among those in the hip-hop community to offer condolences via social media.

Wow. This year was so tough. rip von God bless him and his family I can’t believe it — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) November 6, 2020