Cate Blanchett, Andrew Garfield & More Set For Star-Studded ‘Brideshead Revisited’ Remake

Director Luca Guadagnino has been lining up a stellar cast to star in his much-anticipated “Brideshead Revisited” remake.

Andrew Garfield, Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara, Ralph Fiennes and Joe Alwyn have all been linked to the upcoming BBC series, which will be based on the novel Brideshead Revisited, The Sacred & Profane Memories of Captain Charles Ryder by author Evelyn Waugh.

The story follows Charles Ryder and his relationship with the Flytes – Sebastian and Julia – who live in the magnificent Brideshead Castle.

The book was previously adapted into a 1981 miniseries starring Jeremy Irons, as well as a 2008 feature film starring Matthew Goode.

According to The Daily Mail, Garfield will take on the role of Ryder, with Fiennes and Blanchett playing Lord and Lady Marchmain (Sebastian and Julia).

The show is set to go into production next year.

Other projects that Guadagnino is currently working on include the “Scarface” remake and a reimagining of “Lord of the Flies”.