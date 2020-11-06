Juan Pablo Galavis Likes Tweet Saying He ‘Dodged A Bullet’ With Clare Crawley

By Sarah Curran.

Juan Pablo Galavis and Clare Crawley
Juan Pablo Galavis and Clare Crawley — Getty

Juan Pablo Galavis is once again throwing shade at “The Bachelorette” star Clare Crawley.

The former “Bachelor”, who dumped Crawley during season 18 of the show,  “liked” a tweet which stated that he “dodged a bullet” by not choosing her during the 2014 finale. 

Galvais took to social media following Crawley’s engagement to Dale Moss on Thursday’s episode ofThe Bachelorette” where he added his seal approval to a tweet which read, “You know Juan..we all thought she dodged a bullet with you but I think you dodged a bullet with her.”

Galvais previously shared his thoughts on Crawley’s teaser trailer, which featured her now-iconic breakup speech.

The hairdresser left the series less than two weeks into filming, following a proposal from Moss.

Celebrating her love story on Instagram, she shared “It’s official!! Love wins!!!! 💍❤️!!! I love you @dalemoss13 !!!!”

In an interview with ET last week, host Chris Harrison reminded fans that Crawley did accomplish her goal to find love — and did it in “record time.”

“I definitely am not disappointed in Clare,” he said. “I’m not mad at Clare, none of this is a bad thing. If Clare’s falling for somebody, and that’s where this goes, then great… That should be a good thing. There shouldn’t be a negative to this.”

“The Bachelorette” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

