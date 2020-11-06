Juan Pablo Galavis Likes Tweet Saying He ‘Dodged A Bullet’ With Clare Crawley

Juan Pablo Galavis is once again throwing shade at “The Bachelorette” star Clare Crawley.

The former “Bachelor”, who dumped Crawley during season 18 of the show, “liked” a tweet which stated that he “dodged a bullet” by not choosing her during the 2014 finale.

Galvais took to social media following Crawley’s engagement to Dale Moss on Thursday’s episode of “The Bachelorette” where he added his seal approval to a tweet which read, “You know Juan..we all thought she dodged a bullet with you but I think you dodged a bullet with her.”

Galvais previously shared his thoughts on Crawley’s teaser trailer, which featured her now-iconic breakup speech.

Interesting PROMO of @Clare_Crawley and the season of @BacheloretteABC , 6 years LATER and I know WHO is the Juan that can’t get OVER Juan… Would LOVE if you take a GUESS? PS: Clare got over LONG time ago, just in CASE… — Juan Pablo Galavis™ (@JuanPaGalavis) September 2, 2020

The hairdresser left the series less than two weeks into filming, following a proposal from Moss.

Celebrating her love story on Instagram, she shared “It’s official!! Love wins!!!! 💍❤️!!! I love you @dalemoss13 !!!!”

In an interview with ET last week, host Chris Harrison reminded fans that Crawley did accomplish her goal to find love — and did it in “record time.”

“I definitely am not disappointed in Clare,” he said. “I’m not mad at Clare, none of this is a bad thing. If Clare’s falling for somebody, and that’s where this goes, then great… That should be a good thing. There shouldn’t be a negative to this.”

“The Bachelorette” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.