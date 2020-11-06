Wolfgang Van Halen Reflects On Father Eddie Van Halen’s Death One Month Later: ‘I Miss Laughing With You’

Wolfgang Van Halen is looking back at the first month without his father Eddie Van Halen.

The 29-year-old Van Halen bassist shared a black and white photo of himself and his late dad to Instagram on Friday, adding some heartbreaking words about losing him.

The iconic rocker died last month after a long battle with cancer. He was 65.

“1 month,” Wolfgang wrote. “Not a second goes by where you’re not on my mind.”

“I miss talking with you. I miss laughing with you. I miss listening to music with you. I miss making music with you. I just miss everything,” he continued. “I love you so much, Pop. It’s really hard being here without you.”

Wolfgang was the one to break the news of Eddie’s death to the world. In an emotional post, he wrote, “I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning. He was the best father I could ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift.”

Eddie and his ex-wife Valerie Bertinelli welcomed Wolfgang in 1991 during their 26-year marriage. They divorced in 2007.