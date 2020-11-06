Jay Cutler Offers Reward For Help Finding Beloved Dog Bane

Jay Cutler is asking his Instagram followers for help in tracing his missing dog, Bane.

The former Chicago Bears quarterback is offering a $1330 ($1000 USD) reward to anyone who has information on the whereabouts of his beloved German Shepherd.

Cutler took to Instagram to make an appeal to his fans on Friday, Nov. 6.

Sharing three photos of his pet, the former “Very Cavallari” star said, “Ok Instagram it’s time to do some good today. Bane is missing. 80lb German shepherd. Last seen on Old Hillsboro in Franklin, TN $1000 dollar reward for his return. Let’s find him.”

In April, Cutler split from “Laguna Beach” star Kristin Cavallari after 10 years together.

“With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” Cavallari wrote on Instagram at the time. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

The former couple share three children: 8-year-old son Camden, 6-year-old son Jaxon and 4-year-old daughter Saylor.