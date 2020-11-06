Joe Giudice Reunites With Two Of His Daughters In Rome After He Was Deported To Italy Last Year

Joe Giudice has been reunited with two of his daughters in Rome after being deported to Italy in 2019.

The former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star served three years in federal prison for fraud and then was deported to his homeland in 2019.

His daughters, Gia, 19, and Milania, 15, have now flown out to Italy to see their dad, the first time in almost a year. Joe’s other two daughters he shares with ex-wife Teresa Guidice, Gabriella, 16, and Audriana, 11, stayed home.

Joe shared pictures of him loading up the car after the girls arrived at the airport and another of him posing with Milania.

“I’m so excited they have arrived,” he captioned one of the shots.

Both Milania and Gia shared more Instagram stories of their Rome adventure.

Speaking to E! News, Joe said, “It would be nice if all four came, but the little one’s got dance and Gabriella is very on top of her game, she doesn’t like to miss anything.”

Joe’s daughters haven’t been spending much time with their father. After his prison sentence in March 2016, they only spent time together last Christmas.

Teresa and Joe filed finalized their divorce in December 2019 after 20 years of marriage.