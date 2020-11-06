Pentatonix To Release New Holiday Album ‘We Need A Little Christmas’

Pentatonix is a name that’s become synonymous with Christmas, and, true to form, the vocal quintet has a new album dropping just in time for the holidays.

On Friday, the famed a cappella group announced the imminent release of their sixth holiday album, We Need A Little Christmas, set to arrive on Nov. 13.

As the group’s label, RCA Records, points out, the five previous Pentatonix Christmas albums have sold more than 12.5 million copies worldwide.

RCA Records

In addition to the album announcement, the group has also released the first single from We Need a Little Christmas, “Amazing Grace”, along with an accompanying music video.

Get into the holiday spirit and check out the new single below: