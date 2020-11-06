Ludacris Stars In First Look At ‘The Ride’ Inspired By BMX Legend John Buultjens

Ludacris is helping to bring the life of BMX legend John Buultjens to the masses.

The rapper, 43, stars in Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming flick, “The Ride”, which is inspired by Buultjens’ road to success, as the extreme sports pro’s adoptive father.

“The Ride” will detail Buultjens dealing with abuse, neglect, and homelessness before finding love in the BMX world.

Per the official synopsis, “From the inspiring true story of extreme sports legend John Buultjens, ‘The Ride’ follows John McCord, an athletically gifted youth who triumphs over a troubled upbringing. After a violent, racially-charged incident lands John (Shane Graham) in juvenile detention, he is finally placed with an unlikely set of foster parents, Eldridge (Ludacris) and Marianna Buultjens (Sasha Alexander), an interracial couple who want to provide a fresh start for the tormented youth.”

Sasha Alexander and Shane Graham also star.

“The Ride” hits Amazon Prime Video on Nov. 13.