Duchess Of Cornwall Shares Her Love Of The Beatles

The Duchess of Cornwall made a sweet tribute to her father-in-law Prince Philip during a message on Thursday.

Camilla recorded a video message for The Rifles, which she took over as Colonel-in-Chief during the summer from the Duke of Edinburgh.

“I must begin by paying tribute to my predecessor, my dear father-in-law, His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh, who, having been Colonel-in-Chief of the successive regiments that have made up The Rifles since 1953, has set the bar incredibly high,” Camilla said during the opening of her video.

Since retiring from royal duties in 2017, Prince Philip has been handing off patronages and his appointments to younger royals.

In July, Prince Philip stepped out for a rare engagement at Windsor Castle for the military handover.

To mark Camilla’s new appointment, Clarence House just released a new portrait of the Duchess wearing a silver Bugle Horn brooch commissioned by The Rifles.

In the photograph, The Duchess is wearing a brooch commissioned by The Rifles. The silver Bugle Horn is central to the heritage of the Regiment and every Rifleman wears a silver bugle as their cap badge. Watch a message HRH recorded for the regiment 📽️ https://t.co/GI3ztQxHTj — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) November 5, 2020

Camilla rounded off her week by speaking with The Bevendean Co-op Pub that teamed up with Meals on Wheels to deliver food to the vulnerable during lockdown and sent them a cake.

She also spoke with members of the Chatterboxes support group which connected elderly people with talking partners. While speaking to one member about dressing up and dancing, she revealed, “I was a great fan of the Beatles. I used to go to their concerts.”

To celebrate @NACCCaterCare #MealsOnWheelsWeek, The Duchess of Cornwall has made a video call to @thebevy community owned pub in Brighton to speak to their Chatterboxes support group for elderly people isolated by the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/qzJ6ssIMBh — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) November 6, 2020