Sydney Meyer On How ‘Grand Army’ Cast Supported Each Other During ‘Gut-Wrenching’ Scenes

This article deals with topics that some might find difficult to read.

Sydney Meyer, who plays Anna, in Netflix’s new hit series, “Grand Army,” is thankful for constantly feeling supported during the show’s most “gut-wrenching” scenes.

“It was incredibly cathartic, and I think it challenged me in a lot of ways to go back to things that I haven’t revisited since my high school years, and talk about them,” Meyer told ET Canada.

“We had to sit and talk about these things and really work through our own personal issues with a lot of these topics, in order to portray them in the way they needed to be portrayed to do the show justice,” she added. “I had to really challenge myself as a person to grow and open up my mind and heart to move forward in the show. I’m really thankful for that. The cast was amazing and we were such a support system for each other.”

Naturally, one of the hardest moments to shoot for the cast was the sexual assault scene, where Joey (Odessa A’zion) is raped by her two best friends, George (Anthony Ippolito) and Luke (Brian Altemus), in the backseat of a New York City cab, while their other friend, Tim (Thelonius Serrell-Freed), watches silently. According to Meyer, A’zion moved in with her while they were filming, and asked her to come to set on her day off for additional emotional support while she filmed the major turning point in the new teen drama.

RELATED: Netflix Debuts Trailer For Gritty Young Adult Series ‘Grand Army’

“We were so close and I felt protective of her, so when they filmed those scenes in the cabs, it was just so difficult to watch. It was gut-wrenching to sit behind the monitor and watch them film that,” Meyer said.

“Talking to all of them about what they were going through while they were filming it, and the process of getting to where they got to film it, was just gut-wrenching to have to watch people you love have to film those scenes. We really tried to be there to support each other so that everyone got through it in one piece and felt okay, and supported,” she added.

But while Meyer’s support was needed on A’zion’s behalf, Netflix also ensured there was always an intimacy coordinator on set to help the actors cope with the heavy material in a safe way.

“She was there not only for those [intimate scenes], but also for our own mental peace of mind,” Meyer said. “She would be there to talk with us about how we were feeling, how these scenes were impacting us, what we were and were not comfortable about, like the kind of language that needed to be used on set to create a safe environment for us. She was always there for us to talk.”

“After particular table reads that people were too emotional to continue filming, we would all just stop and go talk in groups and work through it, and get out what we needed to get out, and then go back to filming, so I think there was a lot of space for working through the personal aspects of it as well, and I’m happy there was an awareness of that when we were filming,” she added.

While Anna wasn’t present during Joey’s life changing moment, she was a key character when Joey finally mustered up the emotional strength to confront her abusers, only to be dismissed by their excuses. A moment Meyer says was originally the beginning of an even bigger storyline.

“Everybody in that scene had to audition with that scene so that was one that was weighing heavily on us for the entire show, and it was one of the last things that we shot,” Meyer said. “It was a very important scene to us because that it is something that happens between friends, and we really wanted people to feel seen and heard in their assaults and feel validated in whatever their story was, and to make it known that assault is assault.”

Adding: “Originally in the script, we shot scenes after that park scene where after I find out that Joey was telling the truth, that I’m so upset with Tim, I won’t speak to him, and I tried to go and apologize to Joey, but her sisters won’t let me see her, and I’m just devastated by it, and they got cut out of the show, so I’m a little curious if that’s the line for season two of Anna trying to reconcile with Joey.”

RELATED: Sandra Oh And Awkwafina To Star As Sisters In New Netflix Comedy

At the end of the day, Meyer hopes that “Grand Army” can open an avenue for conversations about the definition of consent.

“That’s definitely the goal,” Meyer said. “The fact is that plenty of times men walk around thinking they haven’t done anything wrong, and I think there’s these illusions like, ‘Oh, well that’s not assault, because a guy would know if he assaulted her,’ and I think lots of times guys think they’ve done nothing wrong, but a woman does feel violated and feels like her rights have been taken away. I think that was a big part of the conversation for us, and that’s part of the conversation that needs to be happening with young men about what is consent and are we really making sure that men and women understand consent.”

You can watch the freshman season of “Grand Army” on Netflix now.