Rebel Wilson Shares A Look At The Scrapes And Bruises She Endured While Taking ‘Hot Photos’ On The Beaches Of Mexico

Rebel Wilson’s Mexico vacation finished off with a few bumps and bruises.

The actress, 40, shared the woes of her last day of her vacay with Annachi Wilson and hairstylist Nicole Leal on Instagram, revealing she took a spill on some of the rocks scattered along the shore.

“OK, guys a little bit of a massive incident,” Rebel explained. “We’re here in Mexico, we were taking hot photos out at that beach out there.”

“Unfortunately, while we were doing that, Nicole’s handbag washed into the ocean,” she continued. “It had her passport in it, which she’s currently drying. And I was like, ‘I’ll get it!’ because we have to fly today and then I got pretty banged up.”

Showing off the icepack against her chest, Rebel added, “Basically, my left boob took most the impact and it is going to be very swollen and bruised, and this whole scrape down my stomach when I went into the rock.”

After the incident, Rebel offered a piece of advice for her followers.

“Warning: If you’re taking hot photos, just be careful because the waves can get you,” she said. “Be ocean safe.”