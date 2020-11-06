BTS’ Suga Shares Update With ARMY Following ‘Successful’ Shoulder Surgery: ‘I’ll Be Back Soon’

BTS’ Suga is on the mend.

BTS’ label, Big Hit Entertainment, announced that singer, real name Min Yoongi, underwent shoulder surgery recently but is in recovery and will be ready to join the BTS gang again soon.

“Suga underwent surgery to repair his torn shoulder labrum on Nov. 3,” the statement on Weverse reads. “The surgery to address a problem that had constantly been a health and wellness issue for Suga was completed successfully and he is currently resting and recovering following his physician’s advice that Suga must undergo a strict and unhindered period of recovery.”

Suga also wrote his own message to the ARMY.

“Please understand this time [is] my chance to prepare to meet you again strong and healthy. Even if I must be away for a short while, please wait for me to come back to you,” he wrote.

Adding, in Korean, “Fortunately, the surgery went well. My current state is painful, but my mind is quite relieved. I’m away for a while to recover as quickly as possible, but I’ll be back soon. It won’t be that long! Once again sorry and thank you, ARMY!”

Suga previously opened up about his injury, revealing in a 2018 episode of “Burn The Stage”, that he was involved in an accident.

“Turns out he used to be a delivery boy while he was a trainee and after being hit by a car, his shoulder dislodged,” the episode revealed. “He didn’t tell Big Hit [Entertainment] because he wasn’t supposed to be working, but when they found out they helped him recover.”