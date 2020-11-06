Matthew McConaughey Explains Why He Doesn’t See Himself As A Victim After Being Molested And Blackmailed As A Teen

Matthew McConaughey is refusing to let his life be shaped by the people who hurt him in his youth.

While appearing on Friday’s episode of “The Tamron Hall Show“, the “Dallas Buyers Club” star explained why he doesn’t view himself as a victim, despite experiencing incidents of molestation and blackmail as a teenager.

In his new memoir, Greenlights, the actor says that he was “molested by a man when I was eighteen while unconscious in the back of a van.”

The book also states that McConaughey was blackmailed into having sex for the first time when he was just 15-years-old.

Asked by Hall why he didn’t elaborate further on the incidents in his memoir, the 51-year-old replied, “Ultimately, there’s nothing that I feel is constructive about the details. I feel like those details, unless I had a really good constructive way that I saw it that could be relatable to other people, I felt like those details could have just been grabbed and reported for voyeurism.”

He continued, “They could’ve been the thing that every single show was going to go, ‘Read about the details of when Matthew was molested,’ or ‘Read about when he got blackmailed,’ and that’s the wrong headline,” he continued. “Because I also write in the book I’ve never felt like a victim.”

Explaining his reasoning behind that, McConaughey added, “You could argue, yes, was I victimized in those two situations? Sure. But that doesn’t mean that I’ve carried on through my life the feeling of ‘Oh, I was victimized,’ or, ‘Oh, I was a victim,’ or that those two unfortunate events have turned me into the man that I am or are even an excuse.”

Greenlights is available for purchase now.

“The Tamron Hall Show” airs weekdays on Global.