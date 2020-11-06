Queen + Adam Lambert Release ‘Somebody To Love’ Performance Video

Queen + Adam Lambert are here with a video to transport you.

Fresh off their release of the Live Around The World Album, the group put up the performance video for “Somebody to Love”.

The video was taken during their 2016 concert at the Isle of Wight Festival in the United Kingdom.

The iconic song was topped with Lambert teasing the crowd for their singing along abilities and his dance skills.

“Adam has the ability to sing anything and everything we throw at him,” Roger Taylor said of Lambert’s talent in a statement to Billboard. “There’s nothing he can’t handle. Our songs are big and theatrical and Adam fits that easily. I think he’s the best singer around. His range is staggering.”

The “American Idol” alum added, “Some of Queen’s songs are just so vocally athletic and physically demanding. For example, ‘The Show Must Go On’ is certainly demanding, ‘Who Wants To Live Forever’ goes from zero to 99. ‘Somebody to Love’ is really intense and big.”