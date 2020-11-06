Sharon Osbourne Admits She & Ozzy Had ‘A Volatile Relationship’ While Talking About Johnny Depp & Amber Heard

Sharon Osbourne is reflecting on the more volatile moments in her marriage to husband Ozzy.

The 68-year-old TV star explained why she can “understand” what Johnny Depp went through during his toxic relationship with ex-wife, Amber Heard, on Friday’s episode of Global’s “The Talk”.

Britain’s High Court recently ruled against Depp in his libel action against the owner of The Sun tabloid over allegations that he was a “wife beater.”

Both Depp and Heard spent several days in the witness box during the three-week trial in July, giving irreconcilable accounts of their explosive relationship.

“It takes two to tango,” said Osbourne about Depp and Heard, while discussing the couples’ legal battles. “And, I think they had a very vulnerable relationship. I think they’re both as bad as each other. She gave him as good as she got.”

Comparing Depp and Heard’s relationship with her own marriage to rockstar Ozzy, she continued, “I think that they were both drinking…it’s a volatile relationship. I had a relationship like that with my husband at one time. I would give him what he gave me. He’d shove me. I’d shove him back. And some people are like that.”

However, the mother of three told viewers that the key difference between her relationship and theirs was “love”.

She added, “If there is enough love, you work through it with help. But there obviously wasn’t that love to keep them together. I understand why he did sue…whatever went on, only those two know.”

“The Talk” airs weekdays at 2 p.m. on Global.