Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Dogs Star In Brett Kissel And Walk Off The Earth’s ‘A Few Good Stories’ Music Video

Brett Kissel and Walk Off The Earth are throwing it to the dogs in their newest music video for “A Few Good Stories”.

The video features all the dogs of your dreams living their best life.

And these aren’t just any pups, the dogs featured include Edmonton Oiler player Connor McDavid’s dog Lenny, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick’s golden retrievers Ramen and Pinot as well as Kissel’s dog Charlie.

“Arff arff, ruff ruff,” Charlie said in a press release of his music video debut.

Kissel recently won multiple CCMA Awards, including Album of the Year for Now or Never.