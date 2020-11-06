Mark Ruffalo, LeBron James & More Stars Go Crazy For Epic ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Election Video

Celebrities are getting choked up over an incredible election-themed “Avengers: Endgame” video.

The epic fan edit sees Joe Biden’s Captain America face-off against Donald Trump’s Thanos in the climax of their battle.

While the 2019 movie sees a host of Avengers arriving to provide back up for Captain America, the viral fan edit shows powerhouse political stars like Kamala Harris, Stacey Abrams and Barack Obama stepping in to help out Biden.

Other big names who make appearances include Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Greta Thunberg.

Even late stars such as Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sean Connery lend a hand.

Actor Mark Ruffalo, basketball star LeBron James and comedian Kathy Griffin are among the celebrities who have been sharing the video online.

Check out some of the best reactions:

God help me Rex, I actually cried. Like, got emotional.

What’s happening to me???? https://t.co/5R0ddY4NJi — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) November 6, 2020

Would watch the heck out of this movie. May have gotten a tad emotional at the end there… https://t.co/WyZUNnkaqF — Rachel Brosnahan (@RachelBros) November 6, 2020

I don’t know who did this, but take a bow pic.twitter.com/BQTVGbJA05 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 6, 2020