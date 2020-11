‘DWTS’ Pro Gleb Savchenko Insists Relationship With Chrishell Stause Is ‘Strictly Platonic’ Following Split From Wife

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 7: Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko are seen at 'Dancing with the Stars' rehearsals on October 7, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by APEX/MEGA/GC Images)

Chrishell Stause is setting the record straight. The “Selling Sunset” star took to Instagram Story on Friday to address rumours about her and her “Dancing With the Stars” partner Gleb Savchenko. Stause’s remarks came after the dancer and his wife, Elena Samodanova, announced that they were splitting after 14 years of marriage.

“I am so saddened about the news of Gleb and Elena’s split. It is unfortunate that this has caused rumours to swirl about my personal life. Having gone through a public split myself, I would not wish this on anyone,” Stause, who split from “This Is Us” star Justin Hartley last year, began.

“As you can imagine, the countless hours of training, and dance rehearsals has created a strong supportive friendship, but nothing more,” she stated. “I wish nothing but the best for both Gleb and Elena during this unfortunate time.”

Earlier in the day, Savchenko opened up to ET in an exclusive statement about his marriage ending.

“It is with a heavy heart that I tell you my wife and I are parting ways after 14 years of marriage. We still intend to co-parent our wonderful children together who we love so dearly, and we will strive to continue to be the best parents that we can to them,” he wrote. “We ask that you respect our family’s need for privacy and healing during this time.”

Samodanova — who is also a professional dancer and choreographer — first broke the news on her Instagram Story, saying, “After 14 years of marriage, with my deepest sadness, our road is coming to an end.” The couple tied the knot in 2006 and share two children together, daughters Olivia and Zlata.

Elena later shared another pointed Instagram post, which read, “I don’t hate you. I’m just disappointed you turned into everything you said you’d never be.”

Savchenko subsequently issued a statement to insist his “strictly platonic” relationship with Stause had nothing to do with his split.

“While I will continue to respect the privacy of my family, I will not stand by and allow false accusations and internet rumours go unaddressed,” he said in a statement to People. “My relationship with Chrishell was and remains strictly platonic. Our friendship during our season on ‘DWTS’ was not the reason for our split. Elena and I have had longstanding issues in our marriage. This has been an ongoing situation between Elena and I paired with poor timing.”

He added, “It was my deepest hope to keep our private life just that: private. I am saddened and disappointed to see that Elena has chosen not to do the same.”

A rep for Stause backed up those claims. “Any insinuation or accusation that Chrishell is in any way involved in the dissolution of Gleb and Elena’s marriage is 100-per-cent categorically false,” the rep said in a statement. “To be clear: Chrishell and Gleb are in no way, and have never been in any way, romantically involved.”

ET was with the pair in July 2018 when they fulfilled their lifelong dream of opening their own dance studio, Pro Dance LA, in West Hollywood, California. At the time, the “DWTS” pro told ET that the “secret” to their strong bond had always been just “letting her do what she wants.”

“Happy wife, happy life,” he explained. “I’ve been saying it for a very long time! Everybody knows it, but sometimes nobody follows that, but I do! She wanted a dance studio, here you go! You want to go to work and teach kids, here!”

“I have the best wife because she’s very supportive,” he continued. “She supports what I do, we do the same thing. It’s kind of having the same goals. She has crazy ideas, and I say, ‘Let’s make it happen.’ But she is the one who kind of starts it all.”

Meanwhile, Stause and Savchenko were voted off this week’s episode of “DWTS”. In her final guest blog for ET, the reality star touched on her friendship with her partner.

“As for Gleb, I’ve gained a lifelong friend in him. You really become so bonded through this process. I’ve already introduced him to my ‘Selling Sunset’ friends because I knew they would all love each other,” she wrote. “I would love to plan a big group dinner as soon as we can do so safely.”

