Hilaria Baldwin Says ‘It Very Much Feels Like We’re Done’ With Kids Amid Pandemic

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin might be finished expanding their family.

After welcoming their fifth child together in September, Hilaria has admitted that “it very much feels like we’re done.”

“I don’t know. I’ve said in the past that I was done when I wasn’t done. I think, right now, I’m so tired,” she said in a new interview with People.

36-year-old Hilaria also spoke about how COVID-19 is making parenting even more of a challenge.

“I feel, just with COVID, it’s just insanity,” she continued.

“We’re oh-so-done,” chimed in Alec, 62.

“I want to ask you that in two hours, and we’ll see what you say. I’ll ask you in two hours,” Hilaria replied before added that “during times of COVID, it very much feels like we’re done.”

In addition to their new baby boy, Edu, the couple are also parents to sons Romeo Alejandro David, 2, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 4, and Rafael Thomas, 5, as well as daughter Carmen Gabriela, 7.

Alec is also dad to 25-year-old daughter Ireland who he shares with Kim Basinger.