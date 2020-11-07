Leslie Jones Live-Tweets MSNBC’s Election Coverage & Twitter Can’t Get Enough

Like many Americans, Leslie Jones has been glued to cable news awaiting election results as ballots continue to be counted in four key states that will decided the presidential election.

Throughout it all, the “Saturday Night Live” alum has been tweeting her hilarious take on what she’s been watching — particularly MSNBC “map guy” Steve Kornacki, whose keen observations on the electoral college and relentless vote tallying have garnered legions of fans throughout the Twitterverse.

Jones, in fact, was downright crushing on Kornacki.

I be hope I got his name right but I’m sure I didn’t! But I like him! He look like the only who is as worried as me lol!! pic.twitter.com/2WvOC0ofJn — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) November 6, 2020

Ok Leslie concentrate damnit!! Lol pic.twitter.com/MD5rj4X9pn — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) November 6, 2020

Ok this is next level! I think I love him lol pic.twitter.com/Wx9umN96OE — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) November 6, 2020

Ok what is this fuckery WHERE IS STEVE?? Lol I don’t trust this dude!! pic.twitter.com/EQm1kl1Hbh — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) November 6, 2020

The whole thing took on a new level of meta when MSNBC anchor Nicole Wallace told Kornacki, “I will confess what I do in the commercials, I watch Leslie Jones pine for you when our dear friend Ali Velshi fills in.”

"I will confess what I do in the commercials, I watch Leslie Jones pine for you when our dear friend Ali Velshi fills in" Nicolle Wallace and Steve Kornacki provide the best election coverage moment of the week pic.twitter.com/8K5gaRN9j2 — penny pinkett smith-galifianakis (@PennyPinkett) November 7, 2020

Wallace even commented on Jones’ tweets:

These are giving me life https://t.co/lScv4KRwBl — Nicolle Wallace (@NicolleDWallace) November 7, 2020

Check out a sampling of Twitter reaction to the “Supermarket Sweep” host’s hilarious tweets:

I want a special tv channel that is just Leslie Jones watching MSNBC. This is like premium content, way better than HBO. — Leigh (@leighsch) November 6, 2020

And I thought Leslie Jones' Olympic coverage was something. Her election coverage commentary not only makes this less stressful, but enjoyable and hilarious!

(Maybe somebody should tell her that Steve is gay tho)

Somebody get him on the phone for her!!! https://t.co/2UJQAX30al — mandy fleming (@lucindafortoday) November 7, 2020

Leslie Jones is the only network analyst I care about anymore. https://t.co/uzk3oXzZQG — Doctor Clune (@erinclune) November 7, 2020

Leslie Jones live tweeting the election results is gold https://t.co/RtSIfjHb7j — erin froelich (@erinfroelich) November 7, 2020

Leslie Jones needs her own NBC show as a commentary to live newscasts! This is the best thing on the net. https://t.co/YEYqXruaWj — Jamie Morgan (@NORBAPRO) November 7, 2020