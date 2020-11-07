Kelly Clarkson Sues Estranged Husband’s Father In Response To His Lawsuit

Kelly Clarkson has got her lawyers on the case to respond to a lawsuit from her soon-to-be former father-in-law.

In September, Clarkson was sued by Starstruck Management Group, which has represented her for the past 13 years. The company is owned by Narvel Blackstock, father of her estranged husband Brandon Blackstock (and ex-husband of country singer Reba McEntire).

Starstruck’s suit alleges that Clarkson owes the firm more than $1.4 million in unpaid commissions, in addition to the $1.9 million she’d already paid.

Clarkson, however, see the business relationship somewhat differently.

In legal documents obtained by ET Canada, Clarkson is suing Starstruck for allegedly violating the California Labor Code, accusing the firm of “procuring, offering, promising, or attempting to procure employment or engagements” for her “without obtaining a Talent Agency License from the Labor Commissioner.”

Clarkson’s suit further alleges that Starstruck ignored the legal “licensing requirements” and lists a number of alleged violations of the Talent Agencies Act.

Due to these violations and breaches, Clarkson argues that all agreements between the parties — including a verbal agreement to pay 15 per cent commission on her gross earnings — be “declared void and unenforceable.”

In a statement, Starstruck’s attorney Bryan Freedman tells People that Clarkson’s lawsuit “conveniently ignores the fact that Kelly had her own licensed talent agency [Creative Artists Agency] at all times.”

Added Freedman: “While Starstruck Management Group provided talent management services on her behalf, it did so at all times that CAA was her agency of record. It is unfortunate that Kelly is again attempting to avoid paying commissions that are due and owing to Starstruck to try and achieve some perceived advantage in her ongoing custody and divorce proceedings.”

Clarkson has not responded to People‘s request for comment.