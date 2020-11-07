Dolly Parton Unveils Animated Video For Christmas Collab With Michael Bublé

Michael Bublé and Dolly Parton are getting animated in a new cartoon video for their holiday duet.

The new video for “Cuddle Up, Cozy Down Christmas” finds the Canadian crooner and the country-music icon in front of a blazing fire at “Holly Dolly’s Ski Resort” as a snowstorm blows outside.

After its release last month, A Holly Dolly Christmas hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Holiday Albums chart.

In an accompanying video, Parton explained the origin of her new song.

“I wrote ‘Cuddle Up, Cozy Down’ — people might find this surprising, they might not even like it, they might not find it it sexy, but it’s the truth — I wrote this while I was cuddling up and cozying down with one of my little nieces and nephews, thinking about mothers and their babies,” she said.

“It’s really about being there with your little baby,” she explained. “And later, I thought, well, I can make this into a more romantic thing, so I did… and I cuddled up with Michael Bublé on this one! He did a great job. He made it sexy.”