Emotional Van Jones Brought To Tears While Reporting Joe Biden’s Presidential Victory

As just over half of America celebrates the news that Joe Biden will become the next president of the United States, CNN’s Van Jones became so overcome with emotion that he broke down in tears live on the air.

Reporting that numerous media outlets had called the election after Philadelphia vote-tallying put Biden ahead of the 270 electoral college votes needed to win, Jones became choked up while he spoke.

“It’s easier to be a dad this morning. It’s easier to tell your kids, ‘Character matters, being a good person matters,'” Jones said, his voice trembling and his eyes welling up.

“And it’s easier for a whole lot of people. If you’re Muslim in this country, you don’t have to worry that the president doesn’t what you here. If you’re an immigrant, you don’t have to worry if the president is happy your baby has been snatched away,” he continued.

“This is vindication for a lot of people who really have suffered. ‘I can’t breathe.’ That was not just George Floyd. There were a lot of people who felt like they couldn’t breathe,” added Jones.

“This is a big deal; for us to get some peace and have a reset. Being a good man matters. I want my son to look at this. It is a good day for this country. I am sorry for the people who lost, but for most, this is a good day.”

Jones quickly began trending on Twitter as viewers reacted enthusiastically to his honest display of emotion after a difficult few days of uncertainty:

