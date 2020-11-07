Emotional Van Jones Brought To Tears While Reporting Joe Biden’s Presidential Victory

As just over half of America celebrates the news that Joe Biden will become the next president of the United States, CNN’s Van Jones became so overcome with emotion that he broke down in tears live on the air.

Reporting that numerous media outlets had called the election after Philadelphia vote-tallying put Biden ahead of the 270 electoral college votes needed to win, Jones became choked up while he spoke.

“It’s easier to be a dad this morning. It’s easier to tell your kids, ‘Character matters, being a good person matters,'” Jones said, his voice trembling and his eyes welling up.

“And it’s easier for a whole lot of people. If you’re Muslim in this country, you don’t have to worry that the president doesn’t what you here. If you’re an immigrant, you don’t have to worry if the president is happy your baby has been snatched away,” he continued.

“This is vindication for a lot of people who really have suffered. ‘I can’t breathe.’ That was not just George Floyd. There were a lot of people who felt like they couldn’t breathe,” added Jones.

“This is a big deal; for us to get some peace and have a reset. Being a good man matters. I want my son to look at this. It is a good day for this country. I am sorry for the people who lost, but for most, this is a good day.”

Jones quickly began trending on Twitter as viewers reacted enthusiastically to his honest display of emotion after a difficult few days of uncertainty:

Don’t Cry Buddy, watching trump lose isnt just a hobby, it’s a lifestyle, a reason to breathe, an escape from this cruel world filled w thieves. it’s art, the first gift u open on christmas, a hug from a loved one, it’s everything u ever wanted, it’s everything u need. — Aish-Thaks (@AishThaks) November 7, 2020

this pierces my heart. I've already shed so many tears but there's always more — Elle aime le cosmos (@abstractica) November 7, 2020

So emotional, just want to give him a hug, really hope USA starts to heal. We just need the same here in the UK! #BidenHarris2020ToRestoreHonorAndDecency — Samantha Evans (@SamTalksSex) November 7, 2020

This couldn’t have been said better. Character matters, words have consequences because they reflect our intentions, it isn’t just about our pocketbooks…the raw emotion of this politics aside should make us all reevaluate our words, actions & how we work together towards D&I — Dawn (@damendez818) November 7, 2020

I’m crying with @VanJones68! You spoke for all of us. The relief was overwhelming. I forwarded the link for the video to my daughter who is married to a Kenyan and the have 3 beautiful children. Thank you. — Holly Larsen (@larsen_holly) November 7, 2020