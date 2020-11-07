Emotional ‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Reveals He Learned English By Watching Alex Trebek On TV

Not only is “Jeopardy!” a top-rated game show that first debuted in 1964, it’s also changed the lives of some of the viewers who watched it.

That was the case with contestant Burt Thakur, who was named new “Jeopardy!” champion on Thursday’s episode after winning $20,400.

“Any family members back home cheering you on?” host Alex Trebek asked the new champ.

“You know, here’s a true story. I learned English because of you,” Thakur replied, becoming emotional.

“My grandfather who raised me, I’m gonna get tears right now,” he added. “I used to sit on his lap and watch you every day. It’s a pretty special moment. Thank you very much.”

In a post-show interview, Shakur shared even more insight, explaining he was a child immigrant to America who couldn’t speak English when he watched Trebek alongside his grandfather.

“I grew up watching ‘Jeopardy!’… I’m an immigrant, I learned English while watching ‘Jeopardy!’ and my oldest memories are with my grandfather watching the show,” Thakur explained.

“So to have it come full circle the way it did, especially during this time of a pandemic and everything, to have this opportunity and this gift is, I mean, it’s so emotional and incredible,” he added.

Thakur later took to Twitter to share some positivity on social media.

“To win something money can’t buy was an indescribable experience. To be in such a diverse contest makes me proud to be an immigrant and an #American,” he tweeted. “If you watched me, will you take a bit of my smile and joy & share that with someone? We could all use a (smile emoji).”