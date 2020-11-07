‘The Voice’: Payge Turner & Lauren Frihauf Tackle ‘If The World Was Ending’ As The Battle Rounds Begin

The Battle Rounds begin on Monday’s edition of “The Voice”, and ahead of the air date fans received a special sneak peek at competitors Payge Turner and Lauren Frihauf duetting on “If the World Was Ending”, by JP Saxe and Julia Michaels.

Following the performance, the coaches weighed in.

“Lauren, you truly are unique and I’m excited for you because I think no matter what happens here today, you’re gonna blaze a path that’s not like anybody else,” Blake Shelton said, adding, “Payge, I still feel like you’re on my team. I just haven’t accepted it yet.”

“Both you guys are equally artistic. The music and the emotion is really coming from deep inside,” said Gwen Stefani, admitting they were both so good that “it makes it nearly impossible for me to choose somebody. This was probably gonna be the hardest one of my team…”

John Legend told the singers, “I thought both of you did an excellent job communicating what the songwriter was trying to put forth in the song. Payge, your voice has the depth, the character and the range. And Lauren, you have a lot of maturity in the way you carry yourself.”

“That was so beautiful,” said Kelly Clarkson, who praised both singers but ultimately cast her vote for Turner. “Lauren, you have this really pretty, angelic tone. I cannot believe you’re 16 years old, just to be that artistic. I’d have to go with Payge. Although, Lauren, you are magical.”

Fans can see more of the Battle Rounds when “The Voice” returns on Monday, Nov. 9.