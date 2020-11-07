Meghan Markle Supports ‘Much Needed’ Social Media Kindness Day

With the upcoming Social Media Kindness Day, Meghan Markle has shown her support for the cause.

The day, which was created in honour of “Love Island UK” host Caroline Flack who died of suicide in February, will take place on what would have been Flack’s 41st birthday, Nov. 9.

In a statement, the Duchess of Sussex, who has her own experiences of the dark side of social media, said she is “saddened” a day like this has to take place.

“For so many, social media plays a big part of their daily life,” Meghan said. “We have access to it at the ends of our fingertips, so it ought to be a safer and kinder place for all. It saddens me that in today’s society Social Media Kindness Day is deemed necessary. But it absolutely is!”

Adding, “I sincerely hope this much needed awareness day is a success. I fully support the initiative.”

Last month, the mom of one called the abuse she has received online “almost unsurvivable” during a conversation with Teenager Therapy.

Meghan continued to explain, “I don’t care if you’re 15 or 25, if people are saying things about you that aren’t true, what that does to your mental and emotional health is so damaging.”