Queen Elizabeth Marks Remembrance Sunday With Small, Private Ceremony

With lockdown happening again in the United Kingdom, Queen Elizabeth II has opted for a smaller, private ceremony ahead of Remembrance Sunday.

Her Majesty honoured the Unknown Warrior by laying a bouquet of orchids and myrtle (based on her own wedding bouquet from 1947) on the grave located at Westminster Abbey. She also wore a face mask for the first time in public for the occasion.

RELATED: Queen Elizabeth Reunites With Prince Philip And Returns To Windsor Castle Ahead Of Fresh Lockdown

The laying of a Royal bridal bouquet on the grave started in 1923 by The Queen Mother, who was then Lady Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon. She placed her wedding flowers down in memory of her brother, Fergus, who died in 1915 during the Battle of Loos.

The Queen honours the Unknown Warrior – an unidentified British serviceman who died on the #WW1 battlefields, & was buried @wabbey 100 years ago. The grave of the Unknown Warrior remains a solemn tribute to all service personnel who have lost their lives in combat #LestWeForget pic.twitter.com/JARWNPP4Ys — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 7, 2020

Since then, royal brides have followed the tradition, including Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice most recently. The Queen Mother also had her funeral wreath laid there.

RELATED: New Canadian Portrait Of The Queen Released

The grave of the Unknown Warrior holds an unidentified British serviceman who was buried there on Nov. 11, 1920, after WWI. The final resting spot now represents all those lost to war, from those unidentified to those who never returned.

Originally, the royal family was set to mark Remembrance Sunday with wreath laying at the centopath even though traditional March Past at Whitehall would not happen.