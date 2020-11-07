Production Halted On ‘The Witcher’ After Multiple Positive COVID-19 Tests

Production on “The Witcher” resumed in the U.K. in August after shutting down in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Deadline is reporting that filming on the Netflix series has been halted after “numerous” people on the production tested positive for the coronavirus.

“The four positive cases are from today, we have confirmed, and Netflix will carry out an isolated round of testing of everyone involved in the show,” reported Deadline, adding that those who tested positive “are not among lead cast.”

Once it’s been deemed safe to continue, filming will resume at Arborfield Studios, just outside London.

Production was initially shut down after Kristofer Hivju (“Game of Thrones”) tested positive back in March.