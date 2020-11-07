Prince Harry Says Wearing His Military Uniform Was One Of The ‘Greatest Honours’ Of His Life

As a veteran himself, Prince Harry has found a special way to mark Remembrance Sunday even though many of the traditional ceremonies are being withheld due to the pandemic.

The Duke of Sussex joined the “Declassified” podcast to speak to the military community about what the day means to him.

“Even when we can’t all be together, we always remember together,” Prince Harry said of this year’s plans. “Remembrance Day for me is a moment for respect and for hope. Respect for those who came before us and hope for a safer world.”

Prince Harry trained at Sandhurst in 2005 before joining the Blues and Royals. After more preparatory training, he served in Afghanistan twice.

“I wear the Poppy to recognize all those who have served; the soldiers I knew, as well as those I didn’t. The soldiers who were by my side in Afghanistan, those who had their lives changed forever, and those that didn’t come home,” Harry added.

The father of one also spoke about what it means to wear his uniform, calling it one of the “greatest honours there are in life.”

“It’s what happens in the darkness, it’s what happens when people aren’t looking. It’s what happens on and off the battlefield. It’s about carrying out our duty as soldiers. For me as a father, a husband and as a human being, it’s about how we uphold these values in every aspect of our lives.”

Prince Harry had to step down as Captain General of the Royal Marines when he and Meghan Markle left their roles as senior working royals earlier this year, a move that is said to have “devastated” him.

It was also his time serving which helped him come up with the idea for the Invictus Games which gives injured servicemen and women a new lease on life as they compete in a Paralympic style competition.