‘Kim’s Convenience’ Star Paul Sun-Hyung Lee Surprises In ‘Dream’ ‘Mandalorian’ Role

Canadian comedy star Paul Sun-Hyung Lee has landed his “dream” role in Disney+’s “The Mandalorian”.

Fans of the “Kim’s Convenience” actor were surprised when the Calgary-raised actor appeared in this week’s episode of the show as Rebel pilot, Captain Carson Teva.

Answering all the questions that came pouring in on Twitter, Lee said he “cried during the costume fitting. For real.”

He actually landed the part after running into old friend Deborah Chow who told him that she and producer Dave Filoni were working on a show called “The Mandalorian” and that Filoni was such a big fan of “Kim’s” that he wanted to write Lee in.

As a big fan of cosplay, Lee also told CBC that he helped the wardrobe department when they couldn’t figure out how to attach an ejection harness.

“I said, ‘If you guys don’t mind, I’ve actually built this costume and I have on my phone meticulously curated photos of how it works,'” he said, then gave them a demonstration.

Lee isn’t the first “Kim’s Convenience” star to make the jump to Disney, Simu Liu was cast as the lead in the upcoming “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”.