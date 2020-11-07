Katie Holmes’ Boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. Adorably Celebrates Her ‘Vogue Australia’ Cover

Katie Holmes is covering Vogue Australia‘s November issue in a futuristic, sexy shoot and her boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. couldn’t be more excited.

Holmes took a different approach and instead of being interviewed, she wrote a message on the “truths” she “discovered during the global shutdown and of finding new beginnings.”

After months of lockdown, Holmes said that New York City in October 2020 was “emerging” and that strangers “see each other more clearly now.” adding, “We think about one another in appreciation for having survived the pandemic mentally, emotionally and physically.”

During the pandemic, which is when her relationship with the celebrity chef became public, Holmes said she was able “to live for a moment in time without the pressure of results and instead appreciate the natural rhythms of mother and daughter was the most precious gift.” A reference to daughter Suri Cruise, 14, who she shares with ex-Tom Cruise.

Holmes added, “Throughout this experience the through-line for me has been a heightened awareness of each moment and really taking it in and appreciating it.”

Vitolo celebrated Holmes’ cover by posting it on his Instagram Stories. “Yazzz baby,” he captioned it.

Holmes also opened up about the “hallmarks of satisfaction” during isolation including “sewing, painting and writing.”

The November issue of Vogue Australia hits newsstands on Nov. 16.