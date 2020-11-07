Amy Poehler’s ‘Parks And Rec’ Scene With Joe Biden Goes Viral

A reemerged clip from “Parks and Recreation” has gone viral after Joe Biden and Kamala Harris won the 2020 U.S. election.

The original 2012 clip was filmed during the time Biden was vice president and sees Amy Poehler’s Leslie Knope first joking about becoming president in 2020 and then fan girling over Biden when her fiancé Ben Wyatt (Adam Scott) arranges a special engagement gift.

RELATED: Emotional Van Jones Brought To Tears While Reporting Joe Biden’s Presidential Victory

“This isn’t happening,” Leslie exclaims while getting a little too touchy with Biden. “This isn’t real.”

She then tells him he is “very handsome” and warns the secret service to keep him safe, adding, “He is precious cargo.”

Photo by: David Giesbrecht/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

RELATED: Biden Wins White House, Vowing New Direction For Divided U.S.

The cameo was one of two appearances Biden would make on the show.