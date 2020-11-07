Teen Boy Breaks The Internet After Accidentally Crashing Dad’s Live Interview

By Jamie Samhan.

Screenshot

After days of counting ballots in the U.S. election, most people were pretty tired, including one teen boy who accidentally crashed his dad’s live interview.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro was talking to MSNBC when his son walked into the room while looking at his phone.

RELATED: Amy Poehler’s ‘Parks And Rec’ Scene With Joe Biden Goes Viral

Shapiro’s son slowly looked up from his phone, realized his mistake and then slowly backed out again.

“I’m taking his phone away for 24 hours,” Shaprio later joked on Twitter.

RELATED: Emotional Van Jones Brought To Tears While Reporting Joe Biden’s Presidential Victory

While his daughter, Sophia, teased, “My brother is a meme now and I am here for it.”

See other reaction to the now viral moment below:

Since the interview aired, Joe Biden claimed victory in Pennsylvania and he and Kamala Harris won the 2020 election.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP