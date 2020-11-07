Teen Boy Breaks The Internet After Accidentally Crashing Dad’s Live Interview

After days of counting ballots in the U.S. election, most people were pretty tired, including one teen boy who accidentally crashed his dad’s live interview.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro was talking to MSNBC when his son walked into the room while looking at his phone.

Shapiro’s son slowly looked up from his phone, realized his mistake and then slowly backed out again.

“I’m taking his phone away for 24 hours,” Shaprio later joked on Twitter.

I’m taking his phone away for 24 hours. 😂 https://t.co/1OYI8N4LwV — Josh Shapiro (@JoshShapiroPA) November 7, 2020

While his daughter, Sophia, teased, “My brother is a meme now and I am here for it.”

My brother is a meme now and I am here for it. pic.twitter.com/QeCNyJxaWF — Sophia Shapiro (@SophiaShapiro_) November 7, 2020

See other reaction to the now viral moment below:

When your postmating a hoagie while your dad is busy trying to save democracy.pic.twitter.com/ZsfkoLkVwz — Brian Guest (@brguest20) November 7, 2020

this teen wins election night 4.0 pic.twitter.com/wzzoyXwMU0 — Justin Sink (@justinsink) November 7, 2020

I AM DEAD at Josh Shapiro’s kid just wandering into frame on MSNBC pic.twitter.com/RMOlW1l7Fx — Elizabeth van Os (@misselizabetka) November 7, 2020

That time the #Pennsylvania AG Josh Shapiro’s son walked into the shot and reminded us all parents are in the same boat in 2020! 😂 pic.twitter.com/x3InK80ai8 — Laura Coates (@thelauracoates) November 7, 2020

Since the interview aired, Joe Biden claimed victory in Pennsylvania and he and Kamala Harris won the 2020 election.