Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Celebrate Presidential Win By Hanging Out Of Their Car Windows

Like most of the United States, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend celebrated Joe Biden and Kamala Harris winning the 2020 election.

As the parties took to the streets, Hollywood’s favourite couple was spotted driving down Santa Monica Boulevard where they hung out the windows to mark the historic win.

“Jealous of everyone in the streets partying. Beverly Hills quiet. Lol,” Teigen first tweeted before the headed out.

“Best moment of my life (and kids?),” Teigen added in one of her many updates celebrating the win.

In more tweets, the Cravings author said, “Everyone is so beautiful and so happy I’m crying.” Teigen also posted additional images from the moment.

The couple has been big supporters of Biden and Harris, with Legend performing during the last rally before the election.