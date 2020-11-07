Finneas Releases Song ‘Where The Poison Is’ About Donald Trump

With the news that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris won the 2020 U.S. election, Finneas released a song about Donald Trump.

The song titled “Where The Poison Is” was accompanied by a virtual White House that shows a black poison taking over.

“To give him a little taste of his medicine/There’s a snake who thinks he is the president,” Finneas sings.

Ending the song with, “I guess not everybody knows/The emperor was never wearing any clothes.”

In a statement, Finneas said, “You’re fired. New song ‘Where The Poison Is’ out now.”