Susan Kelechi Watson Is ‘Single’ Again After Announcing Engagement Last Year

Susan Kelechi Watson and fiancé Jaime Lincoln Smith have ended their engagement.

The “This Is Us” star revealed that things are over while celebrating Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ win on Saturday.

“And I thought becoming Single was gonna be the only eventful thing to happen to me this year #TwentyTwenty,” Watson wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Watson didn’t expand on the details but both she and Smith have deleted posts of each other including their engagement announcements from September 2019.

ET Canada has reached out to Watson’s rep for comment.

The actress further celebrated the win by posting more updates, calling Harris a “history maker.”

Both Watson and Harris studied at Howard University.