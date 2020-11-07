Ciara’s Daughter Sweetly Reacts To Kamala Harris’ Powerful Speech

As Kamala Harris took the stage after the historic presidential win alongside Joe Biden, women and girls everywhere tuned in to hear the first female and first person of colour to become vice presidential elect speak.

“While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last. Because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities and to the children of our country regardless of your gender, our country has sent you a clear message: Dream with ambition, lead with conviction and see yourselves in a way that others may not simply because they’ve never seen it before,” Harris told the cheering crowd in a very emotional moment.

One of those little girls watching was Ciara and Russell Wilson’s daughter Sienna, 3.

Sharing the moment, the singer posted a video where she tells Sienna, “How amazing is it that the first woman Vice President is in the White House? And she’s also a woman of colour. It’s so powerful. We can do anything we put our minds to, right?”

“We can do anything we put our minds to,” Sienna replied. “Go girls, go everybody.”

Sienna then got a bit ahead of herself and declared. “And the COVID is over!”

Ciara did correct her but said she believes that Biden “is the right person to get us back on track.”