Keira Knightley Says ‘Modelling Or Prostitution’ Are The Only Jobs Where A ‘Woman Can Earn More Than A Man’

Keira Knightley is opening up about the “complexity of being a woman in the modern age” in a new interview.

Speaking to Stellar Magazine about her upcoming beauty pageant film “Misbehaviour”, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star likened acting to “prostitution.”

“I read the script and I naturally totally agreed with the second-wave feminists [protesting] and yet I’ve made most of my money as a model [for Chanel]. I go on red carpets where you’re given marks out of 10 and you have cameras up and down your body. I think that’s the complexity of being a woman in the modern age,” Knightley said.

“Still the No. 1 career in the world — the only one — where a woman can earn more than a man is modelling. Or prostitution. And that says everything it needs to say to young women,” she continued.

Knightley said it is a big indicator of the “world we still live in” that women are told, “the way you look is more important than what you have to say or what you think.”

That being said, Knightley believes that acting has given her “amazing opportunities” to tell the “two sides” of a story.

“It says this is f**king horrible, I’m totally against this and this objectification is awful, and yet it will give me opportunity. I suddenly become visible in a world where I’m invisible, and that has merit and that has value, and I could have a better life afterwards. It’s what we’re all still grappling with,” she concluded.

“Misbehaviour”, which also stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Jessie Buckley, is available on a variety of streaming sites in Canada.