‘Saturday Night Live’: Jim Carrey’s Joe Biden And Maya Rudolph’s Kamala Harris Celebrate Election Victory

“Saturday Night Live” was brimming with joy and excitement following Joe Biden and Kamala Harris‘ election victory, and it was evident in this weekend’s cold open. The extremely timely sketch focused on a speech Biden and Harris delivered just hours before airtime.

Jim Carrey reprised his role as Biden, and shared a message of celebration and unity.

“Thank you very much, America. We did it!” Carrey’s Biden exclaimed to resounding cheers from the studio audience. “Can you believe it? I honestly kind of can’t. It’s been so long since something good happened!”

“As I’ve said many times, I don’t care whether you voted for me or not. I’m going to be a president for all Americans,” Biden continued. “That’s right. Whether you’re from a liberal state like California or a conservative state like Oklahoma, or a cracked-out, hot mess like Florida, I will be your president.”

Maya Rudolph also hit the stage to excitedly celebrate their big win, and she shared a message for the children of exuberant parents celebrating this milestone.

“To all the little Black and brown girls watching right now, I just want to say this. The reason your mom is laughing so much tonight, is because she’s drunk. And the reason she’s crying is because she’s drunk,” Rudolph’s Harris said with a wry smile. “Your mom is going to switch from laughing, to crying, to dancing pretty much all night. And it’s not because she’s crazy. It’s because she’s drunk.”

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' victory speeches. pic.twitter.com/DRnMCeoqlh — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 8, 2020

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer (as played by Beck Bennett) quickly interrupted the network’s broadcast to give fans a look at President Trump (played by Alec Baldwin) giving a “concession” speech.

After screaming about the injustice of the results, a sombre Trump stepped off stage and took a seat at a grand piano to sing a sad cover of “Macho Man” that brought a (fake) tear to his eye.